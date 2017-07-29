One Oklahoma resident is getting much praise after she killed several cooperheads by herself!On Friday, Susan Thompson was visiting her neighbor, Mrs. Newby, when she discovered that the 72-year-old had taken care of 11 copperhead snakes that she found under her home in Lequire, Oklahoma.Thompson said Newby had used a shotgun, a shovel, and a rake handle to get rid of the snakes.She posted a photo to her Facebook page with the caption, "Mrs Newby killed 11 copperheads last night at her house! She's a snake killer if you need help call her! She is 72 years old!"And Facebook users were full of praise for Thompson's neighbor. One woman even commented, "I love Mrs. Newby. Does she need more shells?"Newby's impressive skills have us wondering if she'll take her services on the road and help us out here!