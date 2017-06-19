  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
PETS

Airport celebrates service dog with retirement party

Gema enjoyed an amazing retirement party for five years of service at the Orlando International Airport. (MCO/Twitter)

Orlando International Airport spared no expense when celebrating the retirement of one of their "most loyal and dedicated employees."


Gema is a service dog who worked at the airport for five years. Last week, she was celebrated donning a tiara and surrounded by her fellow K-9s.


For her service, Gema was rewarded with a delicious bone. The airport shared photos of her party on Twitter with #HappyRetirementGema.

