Animal rescue 12 St X Maine Ave SW. Duckings fell into storm drain. Momma duck standing by. We are working to remove drain cover. pic.twitter.com/y9UmZFdXV8 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2017

Eight ducklings were rescued in Washington D.C. after falling into a storm drain, and their happy reunion with mom was caught on camera.When Washington D.C.'s Fire and EMS Department arrived on the scene, the mother duck was standing by.In videos shared by the FEMS Department, the ducklings are removed from the storm drain, transported and then reunited with mom.FEMS said that all eight ducks were rescued with help from Animal Control, DC Water and Metropolitan Police Department.