Ducklings get rescued, reunited with mom after falling down storm drain

Eight ducklings were reunited with mom after falling into a storm drain in Washington D.C. (DC Fire and EMS/Twitter)

Eight ducklings were rescued in Washington D.C. after falling into a storm drain, and their happy reunion with mom was caught on camera.

When Washington D.C.'s Fire and EMS Department arrived on the scene, the mother duck was standing by.


In videos shared by the FEMS Department, the ducklings are removed from the storm drain, transported and then reunited with mom.

FEMS said that all eight ducks were rescued with help from Animal Control, DC Water and Metropolitan Police Department.
