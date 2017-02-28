PETS

Farm animals rescued in Hope Mills need a good home

Several farm animals were found roaming the streets in Hope Mills.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Animal Control is holding a livestock auction to find responsible owners for eight farm animals found roaming the streets of Hope Mills.

The county took in four horses, two pigs, a mini horse and a goat. The mini-horse and goat were displaced after Hurricane Matthew destroyed their farm land.

The four horses were let out of their pastures after their owners couldn't afford to care for them. Two of the four horses were severely emaciated and about 150 pounds under weight.



The county has made contact with the horse's owner and found out that he let them go intentionally because he couldn't afford the $1,600 monthly upkeep.

The owner will be cited for "roaming at large"



Animal Control director Dr. John Lauby is pleading with the public to surrender their animals properly.

"If people can't afford to keep their animals right now, if they would just call Animal Control we would come out and pick them up, rather than turning them loose and having to capture," Lauby said. "They turn them loose like that and they run the possibility of them getting hit by a car and causing an accident and having terrible things happen to them."

Animal Control will auction all eight animals at 10 a.m. on Saturday at their location at 4704 Corporation Drive in Fayetteville. Registration opens at 9 a.m.

