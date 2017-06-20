PETS

3 escaped wolf pups from Durham's Museum of Life and Science found

Three of the four red wolf pups at Durham's Museum of Life and Science escaped from their pen Monday afternoon. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Three of the four red wolf pups at Durham's Museum of Life and Science that escaped from their pen Monday afternoon have been reunited with their parents.

One female is still at large.

Officials said the pups got outside of their habitat enclosure, but were still within the museum's perimeter fence.

The staff believes the seven-week-old pups escaped through a small space in the enclosure gate or through an opening in the fence.



The gate and the fence will be reinforced.

Staff offered extra food and water where the pups were spotted and placed humane traps on site.

The museum's outdoor campus beyond Sprout Café and the Magic Wings Butterfly House is closed, and Ellerbe Creek Railway operations have been suspended.

If guests see the pup during their visit, they should not approach it and report the sighting to staff.
