Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy

Owner Louise Sutherland has aptly named the rare green puppy Forest. (Photo by REX/Shutterstock)

A 3-year-old Golden Retriever named Rio gave birth to a litter of nine puppies, but one of them stood out from the rest.

Scottish Highlands native and owner Louise Sutherland was assisting in the delivery when she noticed one of the puppies was green.

"It was all hands on deck but then as the puppies started to arrive, we noticed that one of the puppies had green fur. We couldn't believe it," Sutherland told The Sun.

The puppy was named Forest because of its green fur. Sutherland said the green color has already begun to fade.

According to Time, the puppy's green hue could be caused by exposure to "biliverdia - a green bile pigment found in the placenta." The pigmentation does not pose any known health risks.
