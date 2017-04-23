HARPURSVILLE, New York (WTVD) --Good news for fans of April the giraffe and her new baby!
You'll be able to watch the Giraffe Cam again soon, according to Animal Adventure Park in New York.
"The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever! This week we will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress!" The park posted to their Facebook page Sunday morning.
The company said a permanent yard camera will go up sometime this season to reconnect viewers with their favorite giraffe family.
Over a million people watched on YouTube as April gave birth on April 15.
Park officials said the calf is doing well and continues to grow.
A contest to name the calf is still going on.
The park plans to announce the calf's name on May 1.
