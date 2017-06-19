Jailbreak! Three of the four red wolf pups at Durham's Museum of Life and Science escaped from their pen Monday afternoon.Officials said the pups are outside of their habitat enclosure; however, they're still within the museum's perimeter fence.The museum's animal care team is working to reunite the pups with their parents who are still contained.The museum's outdoor campus beyond Sprout Café and the Magic Wings Butterfly House is closed, and Ellerbe Creek Railway operations have been suspended.