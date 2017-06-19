PETS

3 wolf pups escape from Durham's Museum of Life and Science

Red Wolf pups at Durham's Museum of Life and Science (Museum of Life and Science)

Jailbreak! Three of the four red wolf pups at Durham's Museum of Life and Science escaped from their pen Monday afternoon.

Officials said the pups are outside of their habitat enclosure; however, they're still within the museum's perimeter fence.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The museum's animal care team is working to reunite the pups with their parents who are still contained.

The museum's outdoor campus beyond Sprout Café and the Magic Wings Butterfly House is closed, and Ellerbe Creek Railway operations have been suspended.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsanimalbaby animalsdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Airport celebrates service dog with retirement party
Lovable 35-pound cat has found a forever home
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Bat suspected to have rabies found in Cumberland County
More Pets
Top Stories
American student released by North Korea last week has died, family says
Teen becomes 4th to die from rip currents at NC beaches
20-year-old injured in Holly Springs shooting
3 arrested in Rocky Mount hotel shooting
Police: Mother tries to smother 1-year-old at hospital
1 injured in car crash on I-95 in Cumberland County
Man charged with shooting Durham 14-year-old
Show More
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Triangle counties
UNC gets $1M to help low-income students attend
Man accused of exposing himself at public pool
IAR increases security for Ramadan after London attacks
Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos