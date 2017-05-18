Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty! Reece Newman and Ben Presgrave, both underwater inspectors with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, rescued a small kitten after it was thrown off the Old Mans Harbor Bridge in Manteo.The kitten was quickly grabbed out of the water and rushed to a nearby veterinarian.After getting a clean bill of health, Bridger Catfish, the cat's new name, was adopted by Newman, one of the DOT workers that saved its life.