PETS

Kitten tossed over Manteo bridge, rescued by NCDOT employees

NCDOT

MANTEO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty! Reece Newman and Ben Presgrave, both underwater inspectors with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, rescued a small kitten after it was thrown off the Old Mans Harbor Bridge in Manteo.

The kitten was quickly grabbed out of the water and rushed to a nearby veterinarian.


After getting a clean bill of health, Bridger Catfish, the cat's new name, was adopted by Newman, one of the DOT workers that saved its life.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petscatskittensanimal rescuenorth carolina newsfeel goodbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
This kitty's not only really cute, he's really rare
Longest cat in the world?
Durham vet helps pet owners after vet skips town
Governor Cooper says goodbye to 16-year-old family rescue dog
More Pets
Top Stories
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Cary water-main break closes part of Harrison Avenue
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
1 killed, 22 hurt after driver plows car into NYC crowd
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
Show More
ABC11 gets sneak peek of Seymour Johnson air show
Woman with bearded dragon in bra charged with DWI
Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer committed suicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos