PETS

Memphis Zoo introduces baby giraffe 'Bogey'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bogey the giraffe was born April 3. (Courtesy Memphis Zoo)

Get ready for this little guy to steal your heart.

Meet Bogey, a baby giraffe who was born at the Memphis Zoo on April 3. He is not yet on exhibit, but he has already posed for some adorable photos.

He is named for a zookeeper who passed away recently, Steve Bogarty.

Because this is her first baby, Akili "did not provide appropriate maternal behavior," the zoo explained in a press release. Zookeepers have been hand-rearing Bogey. They said it's going well.

"Our team has worked tirelessly around the clock to give him the best care available," said Matt Thompson, Director of Animal Programs. "He's already made great strides. We hope to have him on exhibit in the coming weeks."

Reticulated giraffes like Akili are typically pregnant for about 15 months. Learn more fun facts about giraffes in the video below.

EMBED More News Videos

Did you know that giraffes can run up to 35 mph?

Related Topics:
petszoobaby animalscute animalsbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
PETS
Dog Gone: 'General' opens doors, flees animal clinic
Happy National Pet Day! Here's presidents and their pets
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe could give birth soon
Alameda County firefighters rescue ducklings
More Pets
Top Stories
One killed in major crash on I-40 near Benson
Spicer raises eyebrows suggesting Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger
Police say man exposed himself to child in parking lot
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Clayton woman sentenced for taking from NC homeowners
New push to repeal our state's 'Stand Your Ground' law
Show More
6 hotel housekeepers say boss sexually assaulted them
Don't look down! Houston pool gives swim with a view
Maryland president: Would expect shutdown of UNC over academic allegations
Legislators significantly change hog farm liability bill
2 adults, 1 child dead in California school shooting
More News
Top Video
Carrboro police officer still needs a kidney
Police say man exposed himself to child in parking lot
New push to repeal our state's 'Stand Your Ground' law
Thieves ram stolen truck into gun shop in daring heist
More Video