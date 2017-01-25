PETS

Smithsonian's National Zoo welcomes adorable gray seal pup

The Smithsonian's National Zoo welcomed a gray seal pup on Jan. 21. (Jacqueline Conrad, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Say hello to the newest gray seal pup at Smithsonian's National Zoo!

The female seal, born on Jan. 21, is the third pup to mother Kara and 26-year-old father Gunther, the zoo said. The pup weighed 34 pounds as of Jan. 24, and staff are "cautiously optimistic that the pup will thrive."

"Around three weeks of age, the pup will wean and shed her white lanugo coat, revealing a gray and mottled pattern similar to that of the adults," the zoo said. "Once she is weaned, keepers will slowly introduce the new pup to the other members of the colony. She will join the zoo's adult gray seals and two harbor seals, Luke and Squeegee, on exhibit and public view in the spring."

The Washington Post said that the seal pup does not yet have a name.

"Although once endangered, gray seals are now listed as a species of least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature," the zoo said. "In the wild, gray seals range from North America to the Baltic Sea."
Related Topics:
petsfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldwild animalscute animalszoo
Load Comments
PETS
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
Rottweiler owner attacked and dog comes to her rescue
Raleigh 8-year-old uses birthday to help shelter pets
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
More Pets
Top Stories
IKEA coming to Cary? Town mayor weighs in
A 7-year-old sexual predator? The I-Team investigates
Dow eclipses 20,000 for the first time
NC speaker names chief of staff as 2017 session resumes
Woman: 'Lesbianism' listed as condition on medical chart
Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school
Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'
Show More
NC lawmakers, governor ready for showdown Wednesday
Protesters' chase of McCrory blurs lines of free speech
Spicer: 'Alternative Facts' Are Like Conflicting Weather Reports
Durham man wanted in multiple robberies arrested
Chapel Hill strikes down porn-blocker for public library
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos