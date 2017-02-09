PETS

North Carolina family says neighbor stabbed their dog to death

Carl Chamberlin (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY --
What started as a regular Sunday for one Brunswick County family took a turn for the worst after they say their neighbor stabbed their beloved dog to death, WWAY reports.

It's been a hard week for the Lay family, as they laid their almost 2-year-old dog- Brutto to rest. Michael Lay says their neighbor Carl Chamberlin, also known as Sandman, killed their pup. Lay says Chamberlin was walking his dog when Brutto went up to him.

His 9-year-old son was outside and ran up to grab Brutto when they say 61-year-old Chamberlin began stabbing the dog. Michael says the neighbor stabbed him ten to 15 times, and then threatened to stab his son if he did not get away. It's a situation the whole family is devastated about.

Michael Lay Jr., who witnessed the entire incident said,"He was instigating our dog. And our dog ran up to his dog. And then his dog bit our dog. And then Sandman told me to get back before he stabs me. Then I got back then I ran and told my parents. Then they came out and Brutto was dead laying on the ground."

The Lay family has filed several charges against Chamberlin, including animal cruelty and a restraining order.

WWAY knocked on Chamberlin's door, but no one answered.
Related Topics:
petsstabbing
Load Comments
PETS
NC pet owners could face new driving restrictions
Rescued, neglected pup faces long road to recovery
Must-see video: Paw-dorable Puppy Bowl
K-9 a little bit safer thanks to generous donation
More Pets
Top Stories
Brrr! Gusty winds blow in as temperatures fall
No. 8 UNC renews heated rivalry at Duke
DA talks possible charges in daycare breastfeeding case
Ex-NY Knick Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation
Deputies: Toddler playing in area with syringes, heroin
Winter Weather Grounds, Delays Thousands of Flights Across US
Man accused of killing family dog with a machete
Show More
Legislators, gay rights groups press for HB2 repeal
Despite legal fight, most of Cooper's cabinet on the job
Smash and grab thieves targeting American Tobacco Trail
Fire damages home in Garner
OWASA braces for flood of complaints after water crisis
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
More Photos