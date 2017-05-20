PETS

Talking turkey: NC firefighters rescue baby birds from drain

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
For once, there's a turkey giving thanks.

WLOS in Asheville reports the Asheville Fire Department was called after some people walking a dog noticed a frantic hen turkey. An investigation found eight baby turkeys, or poults, stuck in a storm drain and calling for their mama.

As they attempted their rescue Tuesday, firefighters discovered the storm drain cover was welded in place. They had to call for backup to get equipment to cut the cover off. Once firefighters got into the drain, they found the poults in the middle of the pipe that runs under a road.

The firefighters rounded up the babies and reunited them with the hen.

