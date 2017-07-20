Negative findings in private boarding kennels

Inspection reports for Wake County kennels performed by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services:
Negative Findings in Boarding Kennels
Armadale Farm Kennel
Jan 12, 2015
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments
- gates need to be repaired because they have loose wiring
- some areas of the kennel still need to be painted
Sept 16, 2015
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments- the outside kennels need sealant added on where the wall meets the floor
Nov 3, 2016
0203 Impervious surfaces outdoor- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0207 Build./grnds., clean & repair- not acceptable
Comments
- some outdoor kennels had small cracks
- some cat kennels need to have the rubber replaced or repaired
- the outside play yard is covered in canine grass openings and have developed within the seam of the play yards
Brier Creek Pet Hotel
Oct 20, 2015
0203 Drainage, outdoor- not acceptable
0203 Impervious surfaces, outdoor
0204 Enclosures in sound repair
Comments
-One of the outside play yards needs to be sealed
-the bottom of the outside kennel gates are showing rust and the gates need to be repaired/replaced
- The front door leading to the kennels needs to have Plexiglas added to prevent the dogs from scratching on the door
- The outside drains need to be kept clear of trash and debris
May 18, 2016
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- Not acceptable
Comments
- gates on the outside kennels need to be repaired
- the bottom on some of the gates have rusted
- the other gates and fencing need to have wire patrol to make sure there are no wires loose
- the outside runs are going to need separation barrier between the kennels so as the dogs don't have nose to nose contact
Nov 28, 2016
0204 Surf. Impervious to moisture- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments
- staff needs to perform wire patrol on the kennels since some had loose wiring
- maintenance person needs to reseal some of the gaps between some of the kennels
Jan 30, 2017
0204 Drainage prev. cross. Contam. - Not acceptable
Comments
Primary enclosures had to be constructed to prevent contamination from waste and wastewater from animals in other enclosures. The owner had 60 days to start on the installing barriers, but they have not been installed.
Apr 19, 2017
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
0203 Drainage, outdoor- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. cross contam.- not acceptable
Comments
- Installation of separation barriers on the outside kennels has not started
- Some of the kennels need repair because of rusted metal
- The kennel floor in building needs to be resealed
- Some of the inside kennels need chalking o back of kennels
- One of the outside drains is clogged and needs to be repaired
- Inspection was disapproved
Canine Country Club
Sep 4, 2015
0201 Housing in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments- over hang on the back side of the kennel has a leak and it appears the shingles need replacing
Cobble Hill Bed & Biscuit
Jul 14, 2015
0204 Prevent Contact with wood- not acceptable
Comments
- frames are showing there is evidence of dogs chewing on the frames
- Dogs have been chewing on the wheels and wood is starting to show
Jul 20, 2016
Comments- one issue that needs addressing some of the kennels need to have the chalking added at the bottom of the traditional kennels were the guillotine doors separate inside and outside kennels
DBA Doggie Village Apex
May 14, 2015
0204 1:10 ratio, person: human - not acceptable
Comments- No one was overseeing the dogs in some areas of the facility
Dec 11, 2015
Comments- There is molding around the back door play area. The molding has been removed exposing wood that has been chewed on
Aug 1, 2016
Comments- There were some odors and owner needs to place separation barriers between the small dog kennels. Some of the kennel floors in the second row need to be resealed in the back of the kennels.
Dog Holiday Resort
Mar 12, 2015
0202 Imperv./ Sanitary surf. Indoor - not acceptable
Comments- some kennels are still in need of barriers
Jul 21, 2016
Comments- The metal of a building has started rusting and has some rough edges.
DT of Cary DBA Dogtopia of Cary
Oct 20, 2015
0204 Prevent contact with wood- not acceptable
Comments
- The wood door frame in the gym room needs to be covered or removed
- There are a couple of 2x4's bolted to the wall that need to be covered
- Staff needs to make sure all rabies information is also in paperwork
Fetching Post, The
Aug 23, 2016
Comments- The cats have scratched the plastic covering the wood and the kennel floor has areas that need to be resealed
Groomingdales
Dec 28, 2015
0201 Housing in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments- Dogs have chewed on the doors and the bare wood is showing
K9 Kabana Pet Resort, The
Oct 14, 2015
0202 Imperv./ Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptable
Dec 8, 2015
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptable
Feb 29, 2016
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptable
Jun 24, 2016
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptable
Comments- 4 records of rabies shots had expired
Aug 24, 2016
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. cross contam. - not acceptable
Jan 25, 2017
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
Knightdale Pet Resort & Spa
Feb 25, 2016
Inspection disapproved
Comments
- Some of the suites need electric plug covers and wood frames repaired.
- Tile flooring is coming up
Sep 26, 2016
Inspection disapproved
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments
- Some of the inadequacies noted on 8/22/2016 had not been addressed
- Hole found in wall
Lucky Paws
Jul 25, 2016
0204 1:10 ration, person: human - not acceptable
Comments- There were 4 people working and there were about 50 dogs in the play yard.
Feb 9, 2017
0102 Owner information & signature- not acceptable
Comments
- Paint on kennel floors is coming up, there are also cracks, and floor needs to be resealed
- Signature book needs to be addressed immediately
Paws at Play of Wake Forest (Wait Ave Location)
Feb 19, 2015
0201 Thermometer present- not acceptable
0202 Ambient temperature, indoor - not acceptable
Feb 23, 2016
Comments- The inspector had received a letter from USDA that an anonymous complaint was sent to their office. The complaint was that there was no heat or air with in the facility. The facility does have central hear and air.
Jul 12, 2016
0204- Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments
- The AC unit needs to be fixed
- More gravel needs to be installed in and around the door leading outside
- Fencing is needed around some trees
- There are 4 steel mounting bolts that need to be cut and covered where the dogs don't have access to the bolts
Feb 14, 2017
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
Comments- Paint has popped out in floors and gravel in play areas needs to be added
Paws at Play of Brier Creek
May 15, 2015
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0207 Build./grnds./ clean & repair - not acceptable
Comments
- The mold around the kennel doors need to be repaired
- Door inside play yard needs to be covered
- More gravel needs to be added in back play yard
- Plugs in toy box need plug covers installed
Aug 12, 2015
Inspection disapproved
0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable
0204 Surf. Impervious to moisture- not acceptable
Comments
- Molding is starting to be chewed on and developing sharp edges
- Paint on floor is starting to peel and needs to be repainted
Sep 22, 2016
Inspection disapproved
0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable
Comments
- Kennel floors need to be resealed
- Door molding around the kennel suites are in need of repair
Nov 14, 2016
Inspection disapproved
0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable
Comments
- numerous dog suites have chew marks and some with small holes around the inside molding on the suite doors
- Kennel floors need to be resealed
Jan 5, 2017
Comments
- Owner was sent a letter from Animal Welfare Director that a timeline of when the corrections to inadequacies not solved in 2016 were addressed.
- Kennel and suite floors need resealing
Penny Pinching Pooches
Nov 7, 2016
0204 Prevent contact with wood- not acceptable
0204 Surf. Impervious to moisture - not acceptable
Comments
- Outside concrete has cracks that need to be repaired
- Metal door leading to play area needs to be replaced
- Book shelves need to have pleglass in front of the shelves so dogs don't have contact
- Walls covering big dog play area are linoleum and is cracked. It needs to be repaired
Petco #1584
Jan 29, 2015
Comments- Inspector could not locate any vaccination records on the housed cat
Petsupermarket #272
Feb 18, 2016
Origin of animals - not acceptable
Descript. Of animals, shelter - not acceptable
Location off-site- not acceptable
Disposition of animals - not acceptable
Veterinary treatment, shelter - not acceptable
Records made available - not acceptable
Records match animals - not acceptable
Records kept 1+ year - not acceptable
Comments- no records on one of the cats
Sep 20, 2016
Records made available - not acceptable
Pooch Pad
Apr 9, 2015
0201 Meets electrical code - not acceptable
0204 Prevent contact with wood - not acceptable
0207 Build./grnds./ clean & repair - not acceptable
Comments
- Electrical plugs in kennel rooms need to be covered
- Entrance doors on 2 kennel rooms has been chewed and needs to be replaced
- Outside play area has holes that dogs has been digging
Sep 29, 2015
Inspection disapproved
0201 Housing in sound repair - not acceptable
0201 Safe electrical power- not acceptable
0102 Owner information & signature- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0204 prevent contact with wood - not acceptable
0204 1:10 ratio, person: human - not acceptable
0207 Grounds overgrown - not acceptable
0207 Build./grnds., clean & repair - not acceptable
Comments
- Electric sockets and plugs need to be covered
- Ceiling in the facility had water marks where the roof has leaks
- Walls in kennel rooms need to be repainted
- Ground where dogs play needs more gravel/ play yards are exposing dirt and dig holes
April 22, 2016
Notice of Warning and notice of deficiency:
The Animal Welfare Section (AWS) received information about the death of a puppy that occurred while it was in Pooch Pad Grooming. This prompted the AWS to initiate an investigation on the case.
May 18, 2017
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
Comments
- Kennel floors need to be resealed
- Paint is starting to pop off from kennel walls
Pupsi Inc
Apr 27, 2015
0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable
Comments- older kennels need to be sanded and painted
Rolesville Pet Resort & Spa
Jul 14, 2015
0204 Solid resting surface
Comments - owner needs to continue to change out the beds in the suites
Apr 26, 2017
Comments
- Electric plugs are not covered
- Manager advised dogs pull out the child covers and chew on them
- Floor needs to be resealed
Sunset Kennels
Jan 31, 2017
Comments
- On the outside of one of the kennels there is a crack that needs to be resealed
- Owner will look into installing canine grass in outside play yards. There has always been a grass covering in the play yards but because of the weather in this area some areas are showing dirt
Town & Country Animal Care Center
Dec 1, 2015
0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable
Comments- paint is peeling off some of the kennel floor and walls
White Oak Country Kennel
Aug 17, 2015
0202 Imperv./Sanitary.,indoor
Comment- paint on floors is starting to peel
You Lucky Dog Daycare & Boarding
May 25, 2016
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
Comments- cracks on concrete floor need to be resealed
Sep 22, 2016
Comments- kennel floor is starting to peel and floor needs to be resealed. The outside play yard concrete has begun to separate and needs sealing.
May 9, 2017
Comments- inside kennel floor needs resealing
Negative findings in private boarding kennels
