Negative findings in private boarding kennels

Inspection reports for Wake County kennels performed by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services:Jan 12, 20150204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptableComments- gates need to be repaired because they have loose wiring- some areas of the kennel still need to be paintedSept 16, 20150204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptableComments- the outside kennels need sealant added on where the wall meets the floorNov 3, 20160203 Impervious surfaces outdoor- not acceptable0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable0207 Build./grnds., clean & repair- not acceptableComments- some outdoor kennels had small cracks- some cat kennels need to have the rubber replaced or repaired- the outside play yard is covered in canine grass openings and have developed within the seam of the play yardsOct 20, 20150203 Drainage, outdoor- not acceptable0203 Impervious surfaces, outdoor0204 Enclosures in sound repairComments-One of the outside play yards needs to be sealed-the bottom of the outside kennel gates are showing rust and the gates need to be repaired/replaced- The front door leading to the kennels needs to have Plexiglas added to prevent the dogs from scratching on the door- The outside drains need to be kept clear of trash and debrisMay 18, 20160204 Enclosures in sound repair- Not acceptableComments- gates on the outside kennels need to be repaired- the bottom on some of the gates have rusted- the other gates and fencing need to have wire patrol to make sure there are no wires loose- the outside runs are going to need separation barrier between the kennels so as the dogs don't have nose to nose contactNov 28, 20160204 Surf. Impervious to moisture- not acceptable0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptableComments- staff needs to perform wire patrol on the kennels since some had loose wiring- maintenance person needs to reseal some of the gaps between some of the kennelsJan 30, 20170204 Drainage prev. cross. Contam. - Not acceptableCommentsPrimary enclosures had to be constructed to prevent contamination from waste and wastewater from animals in other enclosures. The owner had 60 days to start on the installing barriers, but they have not been installed.Apr 19, 20170202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable0203 Drainage, outdoor- not acceptable0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable0204 Drainage prev. cross contam.- not acceptableComments- Installation of separation barriers on the outside kennels has not started- Some of the kennels need repair because of rusted metal- The kennel floor in building needs to be resealed- Some of the inside kennels need chalking o back of kennels- One of the outside drains is clogged and needs to be repaired- Inspection was disapprovedSep 4, 20150201 Housing in sound repair- not acceptableComments- over hang on the back side of the kennel has a leak and it appears the shingles need replacingJul 14, 20150204 Prevent Contact with wood- not acceptableComments- frames are showing there is evidence of dogs chewing on the frames- Dogs have been chewing on the wheels and wood is starting to showJul 20, 2016Comments- one issue that needs addressing some of the kennels need to have the chalking added at the bottom of the traditional kennels were the guillotine doors separate inside and outside kennelsMay 14, 20150204 1:10 ratio, person: human - not acceptableComments- No one was overseeing the dogs in some areas of the facilityDec 11, 2015Comments- There is molding around the back door play area. The molding has been removed exposing wood that has been chewed onAug 1, 2016Comments- There were some odors and owner needs to place separation barriers between the small dog kennels. Some of the kennel floors in the second row need to be resealed in the back of the kennels.Mar 12, 20150202 Imperv./ Sanitary surf. Indoor - not acceptableComments- some kennels are still in need of barriersJul 21, 2016Comments- The metal of a building has started rusting and has some rough edges.Oct 20, 20150204 Prevent contact with wood- not acceptableComments- The wood door frame in the gym room needs to be covered or removed- There are a couple of 2x4's bolted to the wall that need to be covered- Staff needs to make sure all rabies information is also in paperworkAug 23, 2016Comments- The cats have scratched the plastic covering the wood and the kennel floor has areas that need to be resealedDec 28, 20150201 Housing in sound repair- not acceptableComments- Dogs have chewed on the doors and the bare wood is showingOct 14, 20150202 Imperv./ Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptableDec 8, 20150202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptableFeb 29, 20160202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptableJun 24, 20160202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptableComments- 4 records of rabies shots had expiredAug 24, 20160202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable0204 Drainage prev. cross contam. - not acceptableJan 25, 20170202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptableFeb 25, 2016Inspection disapprovedComments- Some of the suites need electric plug covers and wood frames repaired.- Tile flooring is coming upSep 26, 2016Inspection disapproved0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptableComments- Some of the inadequacies noted on 8/22/2016 had not been addressed- Hole found in wallJul 25, 20160204 1:10 ration, person: human - not acceptableComments- There were 4 people working and there were about 50 dogs in the play yard.Feb 9, 20170102 Owner information & signature- not acceptableComments- Paint on kennel floors is coming up, there are also cracks, and floor needs to be resealed- Signature book needs to be addressed immediatelyFeb 19, 20150201 Thermometer present- not acceptable0202 Ambient temperature, indoor - not acceptableFeb 23, 2016Comments- The inspector had received a letter from USDA that an anonymous complaint was sent to their office. The complaint was that there was no heat or air with in the facility. The facility does have central hear and air.Jul 12, 20160204- Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptableComments- The AC unit needs to be fixed- More gravel needs to be installed in and around the door leading outside- Fencing is needed around some trees- There are 4 steel mounting bolts that need to be cut and covered where the dogs don't have access to the boltsFeb 14, 20170202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptableComments- Paint has popped out in floors and gravel in play areas needs to be addedMay 15, 20150204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable0207 Build./grnds./ clean & repair - not acceptableComments- The mold around the kennel doors need to be repaired- Door inside play yard needs to be covered- More gravel needs to be added in back play yard- Plugs in toy box need plug covers installedAug 12, 2015Inspection disapproved0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable0204 Surf. Impervious to moisture- not acceptableComments- Molding is starting to be chewed on and developing sharp edges- Paint on floor is starting to peel and needs to be repaintedSep 22, 2016Inspection disapproved0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptableComments- Kennel floors need to be resealed- Door molding around the kennel suites are in need of repairNov 14, 2016Inspection disapproved0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptableComments- numerous dog suites have chew marks and some with small holes around the inside molding on the suite doors- Kennel floors need to be resealedJan 5, 2017Comments- Owner was sent a letter from Animal Welfare Director that a timeline of when the corrections to inadequacies not solved in 2016 were addressed.- Kennel and suite floors need resealingNov 7, 20160204 Prevent contact with wood- not acceptable0204 Surf. Impervious to moisture - not acceptableComments- Outside concrete has cracks that need to be repaired- Metal door leading to play area needs to be replaced- Book shelves need to have pleglass in front of the shelves so dogs don't have contact- Walls covering big dog play area are linoleum and is cracked. It needs to be repairedJan 29, 2015Comments- Inspector could not locate any vaccination records on the housed catFeb 18, 2016Origin of animals - not acceptableDescript. Of animals, shelter - not acceptableLocation off-site- not acceptableDisposition of animals - not acceptableVeterinary treatment, shelter - not acceptableRecords made available - not acceptableRecords match animals - not acceptableRecords kept 1+ year - not acceptableComments- no records on one of the catsSep 20, 2016Records made available - not acceptableApr 9, 20150201 Meets electrical code - not acceptable0204 Prevent contact with wood - not acceptable0207 Build./grnds./ clean & repair - not acceptableComments- Electrical plugs in kennel rooms need to be covered- Entrance doors on 2 kennel rooms has been chewed and needs to be replaced- Outside play area has holes that dogs has been diggingSep 29, 2015Inspection disapproved0201 Housing in sound repair - not acceptable0201 Safe electrical power- not acceptable0102 Owner information & signature- not acceptable0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable0204 prevent contact with wood - not acceptable0204 1:10 ratio, person: human - not acceptable0207 Grounds overgrown - not acceptable0207 Build./grnds., clean & repair - not acceptableComments- Electric sockets and plugs need to be covered- Ceiling in the facility had water marks where the roof has leaks- Walls in kennel rooms need to be repainted- Ground where dogs play needs more gravel/ play yards are exposing dirt and dig holesApril 22, 2016Notice of Warning and notice of deficiency:The Animal Welfare Section (AWS) received information about the death of a puppy that occurred while it was in Pooch Pad Grooming. This prompted the AWS to initiate an investigation on the case.May 18, 20170202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptableComments- Kennel floors need to be resealed- Paint is starting to pop off from kennel wallsApr 27, 20150204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptableComments- older kennels need to be sanded and paintedJul 14, 20150204 Solid resting surfaceComments - owner needs to continue to change out the beds in the suitesApr 26, 2017Comments- Electric plugs are not covered- Manager advised dogs pull out the child covers and chew on them- Floor needs to be resealedJan 31, 2017Comments- On the outside of one of the kennels there is a crack that needs to be resealed- Owner will look into installing canine grass in outside play yards. There has always been a grass covering in the play yards but because of the weather in this area some areas are showing dirtDec 1, 20150204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptableComments- paint is peeling off some of the kennel floor and wallsAug 17, 20150202 Imperv./Sanitary.,indoorComment- paint on floors is starting to peelMay 25, 20160202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptableComments- cracks on concrete floor need to be resealedSep 22, 2016Comments- kennel floor is starting to peel and floor needs to be resealed. The outside play yard concrete has begun to separate and needs sealing.May 9, 2017Comments- inside kennel floor needs resealing