Negative findings in private boarding kennels

Inspection reports for Wake County kennels performed by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services:

Negative Findings in Boarding Kennels

Armadale Farm Kennel
Jan 12, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments
- gates need to be repaired because they have loose wiring
- some areas of the kennel still need to be painted

Sept 16, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments- the outside kennels need sealant added on where the wall meets the floor

Nov 3, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0203 Impervious surfaces outdoor- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0207 Build./grnds., clean & repair- not acceptable

Comments
- some outdoor kennels had small cracks
- some cat kennels need to have the rubber replaced or repaired
- the outside play yard is covered in canine grass openings and have developed within the seam of the play yards

Brier Creek Pet Hotel
Oct 20, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)
0203 Drainage, outdoor- not acceptable
0203 Impervious surfaces, outdoor
0204 Enclosures in sound repair

Comments
-One of the outside play yards needs to be sealed
-the bottom of the outside kennel gates are showing rust and the gates need to be repaired/replaced
- The front door leading to the kennels needs to have Plexiglas added to prevent the dogs from scratching on the door
- The outside drains need to be kept clear of trash and debris

May 18, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Enclosures in sound repair- Not acceptable

Comments
- gates on the outside kennels need to be repaired
- the bottom on some of the gates have rusted
- the other gates and fencing need to have wire patrol to make sure there are no wires loose
- the outside runs are going to need separation barrier between the kennels so as the dogs don't have nose to nose contact

Nov 28, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)
0204 Surf. Impervious to moisture- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable

Comments
- staff needs to perform wire patrol on the kennels since some had loose wiring
- maintenance person needs to reseal some of the gaps between some of the kennels

Jan 30, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Drainage prev. cross. Contam. - Not acceptable

Comments
Primary enclosures had to be constructed to prevent contamination from waste and wastewater from animals in other enclosures. The owner had 60 days to start on the installing barriers, but they have not been installed.

Apr 19, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
0203 Drainage, outdoor- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. cross contam.- not acceptable

Comments
- Installation of separation barriers on the outside kennels has not started
- Some of the kennels need repair because of rusted metal
- The kennel floor in building needs to be resealed
- Some of the inside kennels need chalking o back of kennels
- One of the outside drains is clogged and needs to be repaired
- Inspection was disapproved

Canine Country Club

Sep 4, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0201 Housing in sound repair- not acceptable

Comments- over hang on the back side of the kennel has a leak and it appears the shingles need replacing

Cobble Hill Bed & Biscuit

Jul 14, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Prevent Contact with wood- not acceptable
Comments
- frames are showing there is evidence of dogs chewing on the frames
- Dogs have been chewing on the wheels and wood is starting to show

Jul 20, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- one issue that needs addressing some of the kennels need to have the chalking added at the bottom of the traditional kennels were the guillotine doors separate inside and outside kennels

DBA Doggie Village Apex

May 14, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 1:10 ratio, person: human - not acceptable

Comments- No one was overseeing the dogs in some areas of the facility

Dec 11, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- There is molding around the back door play area. The molding has been removed exposing wood that has been chewed on

Aug 1, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- There were some odors and owner needs to place separation barriers between the small dog kennels. Some of the kennel floors in the second row need to be resealed in the back of the kennels.

Dog Holiday Resort
Mar 12, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./ Sanitary surf. Indoor - not acceptable

Comments- some kennels are still in need of barriers

Jul 21, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- The metal of a building has started rusting and has some rough edges.

DT of Cary DBA Dogtopia of Cary

Oct 20, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Prevent contact with wood- not acceptable

Comments
- The wood door frame in the gym room needs to be covered or removed
- There are a couple of 2x4's bolted to the wall that need to be covered
- Staff needs to make sure all rabies information is also in paperwork

Fetching Post, The

Aug 23, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- The cats have scratched the plastic covering the wood and the kennel floor has areas that need to be resealed

Groomingdales

Dec 28, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0201 Housing in sound repair- not acceptable
Comments- Dogs have chewed on the doors and the bare wood is showing

K9 Kabana Pet Resort, The

Oct 14, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./ Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptable

Dec 8, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)
0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptable

Feb 29, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptable

Jun 24, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. crosss contam. - Not acceptable

Comments- 4 records of rabies shots had expired

Aug 24, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0204 Drainage prev. cross contam. - not acceptable

Jan 25, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable

Knightdale Pet Resort & Spa

Feb 25, 2016

READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Inspection disapproved

Comments
- Some of the suites need electric plug covers and wood frames repaired.
- Tile flooring is coming up
-
Sep 26, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Inspection disapproved

0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable

Comments
- Some of the inadequacies noted on 8/22/2016 had not been addressed
- Hole found in wall

Lucky Paws

Jul 25, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 1:10 ration, person: human - not acceptable

Comments- There were 4 people working and there were about 50 dogs in the play yard.

Feb 9, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0102 Owner information & signature- not acceptable

Comments
- Paint on kennel floors is coming up, there are also cracks, and floor needs to be resealed
- Signature book needs to be addressed immediately

Paws at Play of Wake Forest (Wait Ave Location)

Feb 19, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0201 Thermometer present- not acceptable
0202 Ambient temperature, indoor - not acceptable

Feb 23, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- The inspector had received a letter from USDA that an anonymous complaint was sent to their office. The complaint was that there was no heat or air with in the facility. The facility does have central hear and air.

Jul 12, 2016

READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204- Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable

Comments
- The AC unit needs to be fixed
- More gravel needs to be installed in and around the door leading outside
- Fencing is needed around some trees
- There are 4 steel mounting bolts that need to be cut and covered where the dogs don't have access to the bolts

Feb 14, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable
Comments- Paint has popped out in floors and gravel in play areas needs to be added

Paws at Play of Brier Creek

May 15, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0207 Build./grnds./ clean & repair - not acceptable

Comments
- The mold around the kennel doors need to be repaired
- Door inside play yard needs to be covered
- More gravel needs to be added in back play yard
- Plugs in toy box need plug covers installed

Aug 12, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Inspection disapproved

0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable
0204 Surf. Impervious to moisture- not acceptable

Comments
- Molding is starting to be chewed on and developing sharp edges
- Paint on floor is starting to peel and needs to be repainted

Sep 22, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Inspection disapproved
0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable

Comments
- Kennel floors need to be resealed
- Door molding around the kennel suites are in need of repair

Nov 14, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Inspection disapproved

0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable

Comments
- numerous dog suites have chew marks and some with small holes around the inside molding on the suite doors
- Kennel floors need to be resealed

Jan 5, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments
- Owner was sent a letter from Animal Welfare Director that a timeline of when the corrections to inadequacies not solved in 2016 were addressed.
- Kennel and suite floors need resealing

Penny Pinching Pooches

Nov 7, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Prevent contact with wood- not acceptable
0204 Surf. Impervious to moisture - not acceptable

Comments
- Outside concrete has cracks that need to be repaired
- Metal door leading to play area needs to be replaced
- Book shelves need to have pleglass in front of the shelves so dogs don't have contact
- Walls covering big dog play area are linoleum and is cracked. It needs to be repaired

Petco #1584

Jan 29, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- Inspector could not locate any vaccination records on the housed cat

Petsupermarket #272

Feb 18, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Origin of animals - not acceptable
Descript. Of animals, shelter - not acceptable
Location off-site- not acceptable
Disposition of animals - not acceptable
Veterinary treatment, shelter - not acceptable
Records made available - not acceptable
Records match animals - not acceptable
Records kept 1+ year - not acceptable
Comments- no records on one of the cats

Sep 20, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Records made available - not acceptable

Pooch Pad

Apr 9, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0201 Meets electrical code - not acceptable
0204 Prevent contact with wood - not acceptable
0207 Build./grnds./ clean & repair - not acceptable

Comments
- Electrical plugs in kennel rooms need to be covered
- Entrance doors on 2 kennel rooms has been chewed and needs to be replaced
- Outside play area has holes that dogs has been digging

Sep 29, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Inspection disapproved

0201 Housing in sound repair - not acceptable
0201 Safe electrical power- not acceptable
0102 Owner information & signature- not acceptable
0204 Enclosures in sound repair- not acceptable
0204 prevent contact with wood - not acceptable
0204 1:10 ratio, person: human - not acceptable
0207 Grounds overgrown - not acceptable
0207 Build./grnds., clean & repair - not acceptable

Comments
- Electric sockets and plugs need to be covered
- Ceiling in the facility had water marks where the roof has leaks
- Walls in kennel rooms need to be repainted
- Ground where dogs play needs more gravel/ play yards are exposing dirt and dig holes

April 22, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Notice of Warning and notice of deficiency:
The Animal Welfare Section (AWS) received information about the death of a puppy that occurred while it was in Pooch Pad Grooming. This prompted the AWS to initiate an investigation on the case.

May 18, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor- not acceptable

Comments
- Kennel floors need to be resealed
- Paint is starting to pop off from kennel walls

Pupsi Inc

Apr 27, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable
Comments- older kennels need to be sanded and painted

Rolesville Pet Resort & Spa

Jul 14, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Solid resting surface

Comments - owner needs to continue to change out the beds in the suites

Apr 26, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)
Comments
- Electric plugs are not covered
- Manager advised dogs pull out the child covers and chew on them
- Floor needs to be resealed

Sunset Kennels

Jan 31, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)
Comments
- On the outside of one of the kennels there is a crack that needs to be resealed
- Owner will look into installing canine grass in outside play yards. There has always been a grass covering in the play yards but because of the weather in this area some areas are showing dirt

Town & Country Animal Care Center

Dec 1, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0204 Enclosures in sound repair - not acceptable
Comments- paint is peeling off some of the kennel floor and walls

White Oak Country Kennel

Aug 17, 2015
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary.,indoor
Comment- paint on floors is starting to peel

You Lucky Dog Daycare & Boarding

May 25, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

0202 Imperv./Sanitary surf., indoor - not acceptable
Comments- cracks on concrete floor need to be resealed

Sep 22, 2016
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- kennel floor is starting to peel and floor needs to be resealed. The outside play yard concrete has begun to separate and needs sealing.

May 9, 2017
READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

Comments- inside kennel floor needs resealing
