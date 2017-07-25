Harnett County Animal Services says it is temporarily waiving pet adoption fees because the Harnett County Animal Shelter is at capacity and can't take in any more animals until it has space.Officials say there are 33 cats and 7 dogs that must be adopted as soon as possible.If they can't be adopted, the shelter said "Animal Services will be forced to take measures to reduce the shelter population."For more information about Animal Shelter hours or to view animals currently up for adoption, go to