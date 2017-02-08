Rescued, neglected pup faces long road to recovery

Amanda Miller runs an animal rescue and she says this is the worst neglect case that she's ever dealt with.Lucy, a pit bull pup, has been at Highland Animal Hospital since Tuesday night and it could be months before she's back to complete health.The 3-year-old pit bull was found chained to a home in Bunnlevel, with the owner nowhere in sight. So Miller teamed up with a friend to break the pup free.Miller took her to the animal hospital, where she found out just how bad Lucy's condition was. Lucy has a severe case of mange, skin sores, a heart condition and needs a blood transfusion.Despite Lucy's health concerns, Miller said she's a sweet and loving dog and doesn't know why someone would treat her so badly."When she was posted, it broke my heart and I couldn't say no to help her," Miller said. "It's just sad what people do nowadays to animals, and it breaks my heart to see her like this and so I couldn't say no, so I stepped up and took her on."The big question for all involved is who did this. Miller said she has an idea based on where Lucy was found. She's hoping law enforcement can get involved. But you can help out as well:If you'd like to donate to Lucy's care, you can do so directly at Highland Animal Hospital, at 3602 Raeford Road in Fayetteville.Tell the staff you'd like to donate to the "Amanda Miller Rescue Fund."