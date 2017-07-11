FUNNY VIDEO

WATCH: Dog acts as built-in car alarm

NEDERLAND, Colorado (WTVD) --
We've all heard that dogs make great security systems, but one dog is taking that idea to a whole new level.

On Sunday, Charlotte Baker was sitting in Colorado parking lot when she heard someone's car alarm going off or so she thought.

However, after looking around, she found that the "alarm" she heard was actually a dog.

Baker captured the cuteness and shared the video with the Facebook group "Cool Dog Group" which is dedicated to sharing cute dog videos and photos.

The trending video shows the pup sitting in the back seat of a car, letting out a peculiar short, sharp howl.

While the dog's alarm-like howl may deter car thieves, it's also a great way to warn his or her owner that they don't appreciate being left behind.

Storyful contributed to this post.
