Pilot suffers minor injury after plane crash near Louisburg airport

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pilot trying to land a single-engine plane at the Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg on Thursday afternoon crashed into the treeline about a half a mile from the end of the runway, Franklin County Chief of Staff Terry Wright said.

Chopper11HD is over a plane crash near the Louisbug Airport.


The plane started to spiral when the pilot was attempting to land.

The pilot received a minor shin injury, but will not be transported to a hospital.

Authorities said the five-point harness likely saved the pilot's life.

The plane is still stuck in the trees and crews are investigating the wreckage.
