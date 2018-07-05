Pilot suffers minor injury after plane crash near Louisburg airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3712092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper11HD is over a plane crash near the Louisbug Airport.

BREAKING NEWS: Single engine light sport plane crashed just north of Louisburg Airport. Pilot I’m told walked away to EMS with only minor injury. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tdFeUX1K3s — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 5, 2018

A pilot trying to land a single-engine plane at the Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg on Thursday afternoon crashed into the treeline about a half a mile from the end of the runway, Franklin County Chief of Staff Terry Wright said.The plane started to spiral when the pilot was attempting to land.The pilot received a minor shin injury, but will not be transported to a hospital.Authorities said the five-point harness likely saved the pilot's life.The plane is still stuck in the trees and crews are investigating the wreckage.