Pilot suffers minor injury after plane crash near Louisburg airport

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) --A pilot trying to land a single-engine plane at the Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg on Thursday afternoon crashed into the treeline about a half a mile from the end of the runway, Franklin County Chief of Staff Terry Wright said.
The plane started to spiral when the pilot was attempting to land.
The pilot received a minor shin injury, but will not be transported to a hospital.
BREAKING NEWS: Single engine light sport plane crashed just north of Louisburg Airport. Pilot I’m told walked away to EMS with only minor injury. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tdFeUX1K3s— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 5, 2018
Authorities said the five-point harness likely saved the pilot's life.
The plane is still stuck in the trees and crews are investigating the wreckage.