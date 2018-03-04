Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police said one person is dead following a shooting at home in the 500 block of Stevens Street Saturday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and later died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

A short time later, a second victim arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The names of the victims are currently being withheld until their immediate families have been notified.

Fayetteville police detectives are still actively investigating the shooting, but they believe this was not a random incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed in Durham shooting
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
Gun show bans AR-15s, rifle auctions in the wake of Las Vegas and Florida shootings
Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House
Woman arrested after dumping popcorn on 2-year-old
First responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant
Shocking video shows looters destroy store with excavator
Suspects arrested in alleged plot to rob, kill armored truck guards
Show More
Parents charged with abuse after kids found living in box
Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party
Fuquay-Varina man charged with child sexual exploitation
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
Moore County drone finds missing 11-year-old girl
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos