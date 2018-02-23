FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

Police: 72-year-old woman fatally shot during domestic dispute

Police: 72-year-old woman 'targeted' in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a 72-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were called to the 200 block of Tiffany Court after reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they found Edna Strother unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was transported to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she later died.

Officers said her 76-year-old husband, James Strother, was also transported for an unrelated medical incident.

Police said the incident was a domestic shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
