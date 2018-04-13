Southern Pines police arrest man accused of killing teen, unborn daughter

Southern Pines police have arrested a man accused of killing a pregnant 18-year-old woman (Credit: Southern Pines Police Department)

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --
Southern Pines police have arrested a man accused of killing a pregnant 18-year-old woman.

On Thursday, officers arrested 18-year-old Brian Lovon Little and charged him with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child, The Aberdeen Times reports.

He is accused of killing Aiyonna Clarice Barrett and her unborn daughter.

Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide



Barrett's body was found in a vehicle in a wooded area near South Gains Street Sunday night.

After hearing the heartbreaking news, Barrett's family released this statement:

"This is devastating news for our family. Aiyonna was a prized member of our family and we were also eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby girl. We are in shock and are looking forward for more information to be revealed by the law enforcement investigation on how and why this happened. Nothing will justify Aiyonna and her unborn baby girl being taken away from us but we expect justice to be served on the person who took them from us. We fully support law enforcement in their efforts to find out who did this and hope that person is found immediately and arrested. We are aware of numerous people speaking out on social media about their theories but none of those statements should be regarded as being made on behalf of our family. We appreciate everyone's prayers and support during this difficult time. Otherwise, we will not comment further as this is an ongoing investigation."

Little is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

Those with any information are asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department by calling (910) 692-7031.
