Police: Infant smothered when toddler brother climbed into crib

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say it appears the infant smothered when his 2-year-old brother climbed in the crib to sleep with him (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A tragic accident killed a 6-month-old baby and his family is in mourning.

Police said somehow the child's older brother got into the infant's crib, potentially smothered him to death. It happened at the Jadestone apartment complex in west Houston.

This is being called an accident by investigators. Firefighters and police were called to the family's home around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the 6-month-old was unresponsive.

Police said the boy's father put the 6-month-old in his crib and then put his 2-year-old son into a separate bed. About half an hour later, the father checked on the boys and found both of them in the crib.

The older child apparently climbed in to sleep with his brother. Police said somehow the younger boy was smothered as the two slept.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine exactly how the child died, but at this point, police say this appears to be a tragic accident caused by the older brother.

The medical examiner told us because the child is so young, it could take quite some time to determine the official cause of death.

Related Topics:
baby deathinfant deathsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Rain...and then Snow?
Wakefield HS fight caught on video outrages parents
Body found in Pender County positively identified as Mariah Woods
1 arrested, 2 wanted in Durham attempted murder case
Missing Charlotte mother, daughter found safe in Missouri
Police: Morrisville man raped child more than 20 times
Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital in historic move
Show More
2 toddlers hospitalized after ingesting opioids
Second Farmer's Market ATM skimmer arrested
Fayetteville police ID man in string of armed robberies
Athens Drive High School lifts lockdown
Franken to make announcement Thursday as chorus grows for his resignation
More News
Top Video
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Wakefield HS fight caught on video outrages parents
Matthew victims return to rebuilt homes after 14-month wait
Body found in Pender County positively identified as Mariah Woods
More Video