Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl was canceled after she was found just hours after going missing. (Credit: NCDPS)

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl was canceled after she was found just hours after going missing.

Just before 12:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of South Ireland Street about a domestic assault.

Officers learned that 18-year-old Ruben Hernandez assaulted Carmen Serrato and took off with their 4-month-old daughter, Eliana Nichole Serrato.

Police said Eliana was found just before 5:30 a.m. in Gibsonville, just west of Burlington.

Hernandez was charged with assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor, and misdemeanor child abuse.

He was booked into the Alamance County Jail under no bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing girlnorth carolina newsassaultBurlington
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Woman visits inmate, gets arrested on drug charges instead
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
2 injured in shooting on Bighorn Drive in Fayetteville
Waffle House choking incident on minds of frustrated Warsaw residents
Raleigh businesses may get big boost from teacher rally
Civil rights lawyers: Waffle House workers to blame for Warsaw choking incident
I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?
Show More
Man shot, killed at Mother's Day cookout honoring stillborn daughter
Neighbors: Upgrades to dangerous Johnston County intersection not helping
Kratom: A dangerous opioid or natural panacea?
Hope Mills Police seek armed bank robbery suspect
Sports gambling gets the go-ahead; what happens next?
More News