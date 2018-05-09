RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Raleigh police have charged a man in connection with a murder investigation near the NC State campus Tuesday evening.
Around 6:35 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Courtyard Apartments located in the 1500 block of Varsity Drive.
When officials arrived, they found 54-year-old David Adams dead.
Police charged 49-year-old Bruce Matthews with murder and misdemeanor probation violation from a previous incident.
Officials have not commented on how Adams was killed.
Records show Adams has a lengthy criminal record including charges of assault with intent to kill, which dates back eight years.