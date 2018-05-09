Raleigh police charge man in death investigation near N.C. State campus

Raleigh police have charged a man in connection with a murder investigation near the NC State campus Tuesday evening. (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have charged a man in connection with a murder investigation near the NC State campus Tuesday evening.

Around 6:35 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Courtyard Apartments located in the 1500 block of Varsity Drive.

Raleigh Police conducted a death investigation Tuesday on Varsity Drive.



When officials arrived, they found 54-year-old David Adams dead.

Police charged 49-year-old Bruce Matthews with murder and misdemeanor probation violation from a previous incident.

Officials have not commented on how Adams was killed.

Records show Adams has a lengthy criminal record including charges of assault with intent to kill, which dates back eight years.
