Police chase ending in Durham results in crash

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A police chase that started in Granville County resulted in a crash that brought the vehicle to a stop in Durham.
Police said that the chase started in Granville County just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.
The vehicle was chased until it crashed on Weyburn Drive.
Sources said that the driver took off by foot in the area of Davie Drive in Durham.
We are working on getting more details on why the chase started.
