Durham police seek man using ice cream truck to lure, sexually assault kids

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah (Credit: Durham Police Department)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are trying to locate a man who is accused of sexually assaulting two young boys in an ice cream truck.

Police said 51-year-old Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, of Durham, used a red ice cream truck to lure two boys inside where he sexually assaulted them.

The ice cream truck is a Ford van with numerous pictures of popsicles decorated on the side and back, with NC license plate PCZ-3617.

The incidents occurred on Oct. 22 in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road and on Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Junction Road.

Rahmah is charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
