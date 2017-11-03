Durham police are trying to locate a man who is accused of sexually assaulting two young boys in an ice cream truck.Police said 51-year-old Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, of Durham, used a red ice cream truck to lure two boys inside where he sexually assaulted them.The ice cream truck is a Ford van with numerous pictures of popsicles decorated on the side and back, with NC license plate PCZ-3617.The incidents occurred on Oct. 22 in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road and on Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Junction Road.Rahmah is charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child. Additional charges may be forthcoming.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.