Fayetteville police search for man who tried to attack 13-year-old girl walking to bus stop

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a man accused of trying to attack a 13-year-old girl.

The incident happened around 6:30 Thursday morning near Carvers Fall Road.

According to the victim, an unknown male tried to attack her as she was walking to the bus stop.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim; however, she was able to escape and ran to her home.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was an unknown race male, approximately 6' tall, stocky build, and was dressed in a dark in color zipper style hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a black mask.

The suspect was additionally described to have smelled of alcohol and marijuana.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Comer with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-7752 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
