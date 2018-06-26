POISON

Police: Fayetteville mom tried to poison kids with lighter fluid

Octavia Robinson

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville mother is behind bars, charged with child abuse after police say she tried to poison her kids with lighter fluid.

According to arrest warrants, Octavia Robinson gave her 10-year-old son a mixture of lighter fluid and cream soda.

It happened on Sunday at The Studio 6 Motel on Bragg Blvd. where police say Robinson was making breakfast for her children. The kids--ages 6 and 10-- were given the mixture, but when the 10-year-old took a sip, he thought it tasted funny. The boy then ran downstairs to a neighbor's room and told her what happened. The neighbor, Tracy Madison, said she immediately called 911, who instructed her to stay with the kids until police arrived.

When officers got to the scene, they arrested the mother and charged her with misdemeanor child abuse and distributing food with noxious/deleterious materials.

Robinson is being held at the Cumberland County Jail and will make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
