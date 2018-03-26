UPDATE: No bomb. The threat is now over @Nordstrom @ShopSouthpoint. Nordstrom employees were told to either wait in their vehicle or go grab lunch. #ABC11 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 26, 2018

BREAKING: @DurhamPoliceNC confirm another #SouthpointMallBombThreat has come in within the last few minutes. Another crew is headed to the scene. @Nordstrom employees evacuating. pic.twitter.com/Bw7kFD2okf — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 26, 2018

Police have given the "all clear" at The Streets at Southpoint Nordstrom and the store has reopened.Around noon Monday, Nordstrom employees evacuated after yet another threat at the mall.There have been four threats reported on Monday and two on Sunday.Monday's threats came in about 8 a.m. The mall was forced to delay its normal opening by more than an hour so crews could search the area.The threat caught Claire Owens, whose morning walk around the mall was interrupted, by surprise."It's a real pain in the neck. People doing this all the time," Owens said. "Thank God they're false almost every time.Hannah Porter arrived to the mall with her newborn, unaware of what was happening."It's a little scary, seems pretty close to home," Porter said. "It's so far from anything I've ever experienced..I don't even know how I would react."Mall officials released the following statement after Monday's first threat:"We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation ... It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."No one was injured during any of the threats and the mall is operating normally.No one is in custody.The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with any possible information is asked to call Durham Police.