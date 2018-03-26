DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Police give 'all clear' at Streets at Southpoint, Nordstrom has reopened

It was a "disheartening" day at Streets at Southpoint as yet another bomb threat was called in.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have given the "all clear" at The Streets at Southpoint Nordstrom and the store has reopened.



Around noon Monday, Nordstrom employees evacuated after yet another threat at the mall.

There have been four threats reported on Monday and two on Sunday.

Monday's threats came in about 8 a.m. The mall was forced to delay its normal opening by more than an hour so crews could search the area.

READ MORE: Durham police investigating two threats made against Streets at Southpoint Mall

The threat caught Claire Owens, whose morning walk around the mall was interrupted, by surprise.

"It's a real pain in the neck. People doing this all the time," Owens said. "Thank God they're false almost every time.

Hannah Porter arrived to the mall with her newborn, unaware of what was happening.

"It's a little scary, seems pretty close to home," Porter said. "It's so far from anything I've ever experienced..I don't even know how I would react."

Mall officials released the following statement after Monday's first threat:

"We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation ... It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."

No one was injured during any of the threats and the mall is operating normally.

No one is in custody.

The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with any possible information is asked to call Durham Police.
