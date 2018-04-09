Raleigh police: Brintons Cottage shooting was case of self-defense, homeowner fired at intruders

A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh early Saturday. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police say a shooting that killed one person and injured two others over the weekend was a case of self-defense.

According to Raleigh police, the homeowner fired at two intruders during an armed robbery.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street around 4:51 a.m.

Deandre Carney, 19, died from his injuries.

Willie Richardson, 22, was also injured in the shooting.

He is still in the hospital with gunshot wounds but is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The homeowner's 11-year-old son was also injured and is in the hospital with serious injuries.

In a 911 call, a resident of the neighborhood told dispatchers that someone rang her doorbell and then ran off. Moments later they heard six gunshots and someone yelling for help.
