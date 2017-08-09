FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department say they've identified a petite woman seen robbing a cell phone store with a large gun July 31.
The holdup happened at a Sprint Store located at 7830 Good Middling Drive.
Police say the woman came in carrying a large military-style long gun and demanded cell phones from a clerk.
She then fled in a dark blue Mazda.
Detective say after getting tips about the surveillance pictures, they've identified the robber as 23-year-old Hillary Cheyenne Carver of Lumberton. They say she should be considered armed and dangerous.
They have warrants charging her with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.
Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Carver to have her to turn herself into law enforcement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.