Police ID teens, man dead in triple drowning at Durham pool

Update: two of the victims were teenagers. None of the victims lived at the apartment complex. Witnesses tried to give them CPR. @DurhamPoliceNC have ruled out electrocution as a factor. #ABC11 https://t.co/VX4TohDKiV — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 20, 2018

Apartment staff letting me inside pool area where workers are cleaning up. Police have finished on scene investigation. Three people died in drowning early this morning. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rpjTTPCrqF — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) June 19, 2018

Police have identified the three people who drowned in a Durham pool early Tuesday morning.Officers said 15-year-old Abril Yuliana Flores-Ojeda, 16-year-old Brian Manuel Benites, and 21-year-old Luis Enrique Delgado-Romero were found unresponsive in the pool at the Chapel Tower apartment complex, located at 1315 Morreene Road, around 3 a.m.EMS workers pulled them out and worked frantically to save them.However, their attempts were unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead at a local hospital.After further investigation, police determined that foul play was not involved and that the victims were not electrocuted.Officers found beer cans near the pool; however, authorities have yet to comment if alcohol was a factor.The pool was closed at the time of the drownings, and officers determined that the victims were not residents of Chapel Tower.Management has yet to comment.