Police ID teens, man dead in triple drowning at Durham pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper11HD over apartment pool where 3 people drowned (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have identified the three people who drowned in a Durham pool early Tuesday morning.

Officers said 15-year-old Abril Yuliana Flores-Ojeda, 16-year-old Brian Manuel Benites, and 21-year-old Luis Enrique Delgado-Romero were found unresponsive in the pool at the Chapel Tower apartment complex, located at 1315 Morreene Road, around 3 a.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

EMS workers pulled them out and worked frantically to save them.

EMBED More News Videos

Three people are dead after being pulled from a pool, unresponsive.



However, their attempts were unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

After further investigation, police determined that foul play was not involved and that the victims were not electrocuted.



Officers found beer cans near the pool; however, authorities have yet to comment if alcohol was a factor.



The pool was closed at the time of the drownings, and officers determined that the victims were not residents of Chapel Tower.

Management has yet to comment.

I-Team: Pool safety rules, even when followed, won't guarantee safety
The pool where three people drowned early Tuesday passed its inspection less than two weeks ago, and officials say the drownings show the limitations of those rules if swimmers don't follow them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pooldurham policedrowningDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
Almost $118 billion worth of US homes threatened by rising sea levels: Report
Ex-Trump aide mocks immigrant girl with Down syndrome
Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County
Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape attacker
Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Show More
Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
More News