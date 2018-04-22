Police ID woman who was found dead at Knights Inn in Raleigh

Raleigh police have identified the woman who was found dead at Knights Inn on Sunday morning.Officers were dispatched to a check-in with EMS at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue around 4:45 a.m.When police arrived, they found Nadia Natasha Brichikov, 48, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.