Police identify driver killed in Wade Avenue crash

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Raleigh police are investigating a Friday morning fatal crash on Wade Avenue.
It happened around 7:25 a.m. just east of the I-440 bridge, when a 1998 Saturn collided with a flat-bed semi-truck.
The driver of the vehicle did not survive, according to police. He was identified as Huley Thomas Forest, 60, of Chapel Hill.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured.
No other details have been released.
The crash closed part of Wade Avenue as authorities cleared the scene.
