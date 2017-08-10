Police: 'Intoxicated' man urinated on family at concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Concert arrest (ABC15)

GLENDALE, Arizona (WTVD) --
A man was arrested at a Metallica concert in Glendale, Arizona, after he reportedly urinated on a family in front of him, including a 10-year-old girl.

According to court documents, a family was attending a Metallica concert on Aug. 4 when they "felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs."

A man, his wife, and their 10-year-old daughter were seated in front of 44-year-old Daniel Daddio.

The man turned around and saw Daddio behind him holding onto his genitals. He confronted Daddio asking why he had urinated on his daughter, and he said Daddio's response was to shrug.

The man reported the incident to employees at the stadium who reported it to an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.

Daddio was arrested. Authorities said he was "heavily intoxicated at the time."

He faces one count of indecent exposure and one count of disorderly conduct.

Information from ABC15 in Phoenix
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
concertindecent exposurebizarreu.s. & worlddisorderly conductalcoholtrendingArizona
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fisherman finds woman's body floating in Cape Fear River
ICE protesters direct anger at Durham County sheriff
Police: Fayetteville woman murders 74-year-old roommate
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
Triangle preps as war of words with North Korea simmers
High school football player killed by log during drill
President Trump calls opioid crisis 'national emergency'
Trump says maybe his 'fire and fury' warning wasn't tough enough
Show More
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Conviction upheld for man who put pig mask on dead ex-wife
Duke's Coach K to have knee replaced; team trip canceled
Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, August 10, 2017
Triangle preps as war of words with North Korea simmers
ICE protesters direct anger at Durham County sheriff
NCSU lab brews unique beer with wild wasp, bee yeast
More Video