Police: 'Intoxicated' man urinated on family at concert

A man was arrested at a Metallica concert in Glendale, Arizona, after he reportedly urinated on a family in front of him, including a 10-year-old girl.According to court documents, a family was attending a Metallica concert on Aug. 4 when they "felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs."A man, his wife, and their 10-year-old daughter were seated in front of 44-year-old Daniel Daddio.The man turned around and saw Daddio behind him holding onto his genitals. He confronted Daddio asking why he had urinated on his daughter, and he said Daddio's response was to shrug.The man reported the incident to employees at the stadium who reported it to an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.Daddio was arrested. Authorities said he was "heavily intoxicated at the time."He faces one count of indecent exposure and one count of disorderly conduct.