Police investigate after one person shot at Gastonia mall

Police are investigating after a person was shot in a parking lot outside Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.The mall is located south of I-85 east of N. New Hope Road.Pictures fromChopper 9 showed crime scene tape up and multiple police cars and officers gathered around.A witness, who did not want to be identified, said the shooting happened in a matter of seconds."As soon as I got out of the car, the shot went off," she said. "I think, 'Oh my God, I could have been shot. I was so close and I just thank God that I wasn't."The witness said she and another shopper were close to where a man was shot on the Belk side of the mall of North New Hope Road.Detectives said one person was hurt and was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center."There was a gentleman behind me," the witness said. "He was ducking down between the cars. One single shot and they were gone."The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.Amy Higginbotham, who was meeting her son to pick up his tuxedo for prom, was relieved no one else was injured."Of course, it's constant fear, but it's going on all over the United States and you can't just let it paralyze our lives," she said.