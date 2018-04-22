Police investigating homicide at Knights Inn in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating the death of a woman after responding to an EMS call early Sunday morning.Officers were dispatched to a check-in with EMS at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue around 4:45 a.m.When police arrived, they found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.