Sanford police looking for 15-year-old suspect after shooting that left man dead, teen girl injured

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are searching for a 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in Sanford late Saturday.

A teenage girl was also injured in the shooting.

Officers responded to a home on Dalrymple Street just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Monty Leroy Simmons dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old girl was also shot and was transported to UNC Chapel Hill for treatment. She is listed as stable.

A Secure Custody Order for a 15-year-old has been obtained for one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police are actively searching for the teen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmurderteen shotfatal shootingSanford
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Panel can move NC Confederate statues but must follow statutes
Driver found dead hours after car went off Durham Freeway identified
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Woman calls police on 2 Native American brothers during college tour
Police: Durham man fired flare gun at home during break-in
Duke baseball hosts clinic for kids and teens with Autism
Show More
Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, never returns
Tarboro graduate Todd Gurley using off-season to impact youth
Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
Herd of horses on NC island welcome new member
More News