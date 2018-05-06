Police are searching for a 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in Sanford late Saturday.A teenage girl was also injured in the shooting.Officers responded to a home on Dalrymple Street just before 11 p.m.When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Monty Leroy Simmons dead from multiple gunshot wounds.A 16-year-old girl was also shot and was transported to UNC Chapel Hill for treatment. She is listed as stable.A Secure Custody Order for a 15-year-old has been obtained for one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.Police are actively searching for the teen.