Durham police looking for suspect in string of home burglaries

Police are circulating surveillance photos of the man and the car he may be driving.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect who may be involved in a string of burglaries on the city's southwest side.

As ABC11 first reported last week, the burglar is breaking into homes as the homeowners sleep.

Now, detectives are circulating surveillance photos of a man allegedly using credit cards stolen during a burglary on Five Oaks Drive on July 21. Other burglaries have been reported on Fortunes Ridge Drive, Bloomsbury Court, Five Oaks Drive, Beechnut Lane and Cottage Woods Court.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The man possibly drives a gold or tan late model Nissan, which may be a Maxima. He's described as in his late 20s or early 30s. He may be about 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall, medium build, with short hair

Authorities say the burglar enters the home through an unlocked sliding door, which police say seems to be the thief's preferred method.

Once inside, the intruder steals whatever they can get their hands on: money, jewelry, electronics, and/or credit cards.

Police are advising residents to lock their sliding doors, garages, and windows.

They also suggest getting an alarm, and keep a light on in your home.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Investigator Guardino at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29364 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
durham policeburglaryDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Burglaries on the rise in Durham neighborhood
Top Stories
Raleigh woman still held in Honduras
Truck carrying canoe wrecks
'Armed and dangerous' Roxboro man turns himself in
Teen seriously injured after being hit by car in Durham
Video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on plane
Grab your umbrella: Showers, thunderstorms today
Transgender day camp among first to include 4-year-olds
Tillerson: US open to North Korea talks once Kim Jong Un holds his fire
Show More
Man shot at Durham Burger King
Durham boy drowns in VA lake; not wearing life jacket
Boy on meds hit, killed on I-77 while sleepwalking
Tropical Storm Franklin forms
Young girl holds lemonade stand for boy battling cancer
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos