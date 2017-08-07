The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect who may be involved in a string of burglaries on the city's southwest side., the burglar is breaking into homes as the homeowners sleep.Now, detectives are circulating surveillance photos of a man allegedly using credit cards stolen during a burglary on Five Oaks Drive on July 21. Other burglaries have been reported on Fortunes Ridge Drive, Bloomsbury Court, Five Oaks Drive, Beechnut Lane and Cottage Woods Court.The man possibly drives a gold or tan late model Nissan, which may be a Maxima. He's described as in his late 20s or early 30s. He may be about 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall, medium build, with short hairAuthorities say the burglar enters the home through an unlocked sliding door, which police say seems to be the thief's preferred method.Once inside, the intruder steals whatever they can get their hands on: money, jewelry, electronics, and/or credit cards.Police are advising residents to lock their sliding doors, garages, and windows.They also suggest getting an alarm, and keep a light on in your home.Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Investigator Guardino at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29364 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.