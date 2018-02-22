Police: Man broke into Raleigh home to 'terrorize,' kidnapped, sexually assaulted child

Officials in Raleigh say a man broke into a home, held a person younger than 16 years old against their will, and sexually assaulted them.Oscar Paez Uribe, a Mexican citizen, is accused of breaking into a home on the 6000 block of Buffaloe Road in Raleigh on February 17.Warrants show Uribe intended to "terrorize" an occupant in the building.Uribe, 39, has been charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering, and felony indecent liberties with a child.Officials have also placed an immigration detainer on Uribe.Uribe's sister spoke to ABC11 on Thursday and said she received a call from her brother in jail. He told his sister the accusations are completely false.As told by his sister, Uribe claimed to be having an affair with the victim's mother and was caught having sex with the mother by the daughter and subsequently asked to leave the home.According to the sister, Uribe claims the charges against him are an attempt to protect the marriage of the victim's mother.But according to charging documents, the female underage victim woke up to Uribe rubbing her genitals.Uribe, of the 4600 block of Vendue Range in Raleigh, was arrested for a sex offense in 2007 in Dallas, Texas."It appears that the very next day, the federal government picked him up and deported him to Mexico. So those cases were dismissed," an attorney for the state said in court Thursday. "That was probably not unusual at the time. People instead of being prosecuted here, were being deported."I would submit to you that based on the fact that he was arrested before, deported before, and is now back in the country illegally, and has now allegedly broke in and committed an additional sexual offense, I would ask the court to at least set the bond to $500,000," the attorney continued.Judge Craig Croom, however, denied that request and set the new amount to a $300,000 secured bond. Croom also ordered Uribe to have no contact with the victim or any member of her family, stay at least 50 yards away from the home on Buffaloe Road, and have no unsupervised contact with any child younger than 16.Uribe, with the help of a translator, only answered "yes" to certain questions that were asked of him and requested a court-appointed attorney.Through fingerprints following the arrest, law enforcement officials were able to determine Uribe had previously given authorities the alias Santiago Jaimez Maldonado with a 7/26/1975 date of birth. These details do not match what Uribe voluntarily gave officials after being taken into custody.The immigration detainer reads, "Statements made by the alien to an immigration officer and/or other reliable evidence that affirmatively indictate the alien either lacks immigration status or notwithstanding such status is removable under U.S. immigration law."