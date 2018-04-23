Police: Man charged with murder after Raleigh man dies from shooting

Raleigh police say that Gregory Leon Palmer Sr. has died as a result of his injuries from an April 10 shooting.Kiante Lewis Evans, 24, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and murder in connection the incident, according to police.The shooting happened in the area of Savannah Drive.Police said the Palmer Sr., 48, was shot multiple times in the legs and torso.Evans has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.