Police: Man seriously injured in Durham hit and run

Durham police are investigating after a hit and run crash left a man seriously injured Saturday evening.Officers responded to the call in the 1700 block of Kirkwood Drive around 6:45 p.m. They said a 30-year-old man was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.No other details have been released at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.---------------------------