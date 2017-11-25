Police: Man seriously injured in Durham hit and run

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating after a hit and run crash left a man seriously injured Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the call in the 1700 block of Kirkwood Drive around 6:45 p.m. They said a 30-year-old man was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
