Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home

Breaking: @raleighpolice on the scene of a death investigation near Brier Creek Country Club @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/5FrJoHtXp5 — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) July 4, 2018

Two American flags are placed outside the Raleigh home where two lives were lost in a murder-suicide, reported on the Fourth of July. Police say Nicholas Talarico shot Ashley Talarico to death, then killed himself. It’s unclear if the flags were already there before the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/FeKCcqtNBO — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 5, 2018

Chopper 11 HD over the scene as police respond to a home near Brier Creek.

Block-long crime scene tape still up in Brier Creek as “death investigation” continues at home on Misty Creek Ln. Forensic team from CCBI arriving on scene now. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/2sIEqQMn5A — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 5, 2018

Raleigh police responded to a shooting call Wednesday at a home in the Brier Creek Country Club, adding a grim twist to Fourth of July activities in the neighborhood.At least a dozen Raleigh police cars responded to the incident shortly before 4:30 p.m.According to police reports, 34-year-old Nicholas Talarico fatally shot Ashley Talarico before turning the gun on himself.It happened at a home at 9409 Misty Creek Lane at the intersection of Dellcian Court.Police have yet to comment on the relationship between the pair.Chopper 11 HD was over the scene, where numerous RPD vehicles and an ambulance were present.As the afternoon wore on into the evening, police continued to work the scene, putting up crime tape along the block.A forensic team from CCBI arrived in the early evening hours.Alex Bazeley and friends were spending their Fourth of July by the pool, just 1,000 feet from the home inside The Village of Olympia Fields subdivision where Raleigh police officers were quickly roping off a crime scene."We heard some police sirens going off," Bazeley said. "We looked across from where we were at the pool at the other neighborhood and everything was taped off. Most people don't know what happened to be honest. Everyone was sort of taken aback by the fact that this happened close to us."Other neighbors told ABC11 the couple who lived in the home were renters at the residence, which is valued at $488,000, according to Wake property records.Police did not say whether those renters were the focus of the death investigation.As July Fourth came to a close, law officers continued to work at the crime scene.