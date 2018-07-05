Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police say two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police responded to a shooting call Wednesday at a home in the Brier Creek Country Club, adding a grim twist to Fourth of July activities in the neighborhood.

At least a dozen Raleigh police cars responded to the incident shortly before 4:30 p.m.

According to police reports, 34-year-old Nicholas Talarico fatally shot Ashley Talarico before turning the gun on himself.



It happened at a home at 9409 Misty Creek Lane at the intersection of Dellcian Court.

Police have yet to comment on the relationship between the pair.



Chopper 11 HD was over the scene, where numerous RPD vehicles and an ambulance were present.

Chopper 11 HD over the scene as police respond to a home near Brier Creek.



As the afternoon wore on into the evening, police continued to work the scene, putting up crime tape along the block.

A forensic team from CCBI arrived in the early evening hours.



Alex Bazeley and friends were spending their Fourth of July by the pool, just 1,000 feet from the home inside The Village of Olympia Fields subdivision where Raleigh police officers were quickly roping off a crime scene.

"We heard some police sirens going off," Bazeley said. "We looked across from where we were at the pool at the other neighborhood and everything was taped off. Most people don't know what happened to be honest. Everyone was sort of taken aback by the fact that this happened close to us."

Other neighbors told ABC11 the couple who lived in the home were renters at the residence, which is valued at $488,000, according to Wake property records.

Police did not say whether those renters were the focus of the death investigation.

As July Fourth came to a close, law officers continued to work at the crime scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingraleigh policeraleigh newsdeath investigationRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
911 calls released in deadly Fayetteville officer-involved shooting
'Their stories are now our stories' - new US citizens take their oath on July 4th
Woman climbs Statue of Liberty; Liberty Island evacuated
Could we see tropical storms in the near future?
Downtown Raleigh businesses hope for profitable 4th of July after losing street festival
Show More
Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
Festive families celebrate 4th of July in Wake Forest
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
More News