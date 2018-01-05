  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police: Man used garage door opener to enter house, sexually assaulted 8-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Rosa man remains in the Sonoma County jail, after being charged with burglary and the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl at her family's Rohnert Park home. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
ROHNERT PARK, California --
A California man remains in jail, after being charged with burglary and the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl at her family's home.

Authorities said the assault happened early Thursday morning.

Police said Noah Holland, 21, broke into the home, stripped naked, and climbed on top of the sleeping child in her bedroom.

"Her mother heard her daughter's screams, when she went into the bedroom the suspect was gone but evidence was left behind," said Commander Aaron Johnson from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Johnson said the suspect ran off without his clothes.

Police won't say what other evidence was left behind but it was enough to track Holland down at home in Santa Rosa where he was arrested.

The girl and her family do not know Holland.

Police said the suspect gained entry to the house with a garage door opener found inside an unlocked car parked in the driveway.

"My heart goes out to the family and that little girl," said neighbor Teri Kennedy.

Police said the child did the right thing by screaming and hitting the suspect.

"We feel the brave actions of the victim averted a real tragedy," said Commander Johnson.

Holland's alleged burglary accomplice, 18-year-old Tristan ford was also arrested.

Police said he played no part in the sexual assault.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultsex assaultchild sex assaultchildrencrimebreak-ininvestigationarrestRohnert Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Getting your car inspected? Don't get taken for a ride
Police: High Point man punches 34-year-old to death in Walmart
Why this may be the worst winter for hair
Crews battle house fire in Orange County
Police: Mom leaves 3 kids in the cold to go shopping at Walmart
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on plane
CHILLING VIDEO: Mom confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter
1 dead, dozens sick after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
Show More
Threat of black ice lingers after winter storm
The latest on school, business, and transit closings and delays
13-year-old girl dies, several others injured by carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
Raleigh water main break closes westbound lane of Poole Road
Who's affected by computer chip security flaw
More News
Top Video
Snow covered side streets pose greatest danger
Threat of black ice lingers after winter storm
Sanford pet owner says dogs curled up outside not neglected
Getting your car inspected? Don't get taken for a ride
More Video