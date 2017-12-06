Police: Morrisville man raped child more than 20 times

A Morrisville man has been arrested and charged with raping a young girl at least 20 times.On Monday, police arrested 48-year-old Moises Laracuente-Aponte.Arrest records show Laracuente-Aponte raped the girl, who was younger than 15, more than 20 times from Nov. 1, 2016, to Dec. 5, 2017.He was charged with numerous felonies including 20 counts of statutory rape of a child age 15 or younger and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.He was booked into the Wake County Jail under a $5 million bond.If Laracuente-Aponte posts bail, he is ordered to have no contact with the victim.