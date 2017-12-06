Police: Morrisville man raped child more than 20 times

Moises Laracuente-Aponte (Credit: Morrisville police)

MORRISVILLE (WTVD) --
A Morrisville man has been arrested and charged with raping a young girl at least 20 times.

On Monday, police arrested 48-year-old Moises Laracuente-Aponte.

Arrest records show Laracuente-Aponte raped the girl, who was younger than 15, more than 20 times from Nov. 1, 2016, to Dec. 5, 2017.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He was charged with numerous felonies including 20 counts of statutory rape of a child age 15 or younger and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

He was booked into the Wake County Jail under a $5 million bond.

If Laracuente-Aponte posts bail, he is ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rapesex crimeMorrisville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Athens Drive High School lifts lockdown
Second Farmer's Market ATM skimmer arrested
Fayetteville police ID man in string of armed robberies
Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital in historic move
Franken to make announcement Thursday as chorus grows for his resignation
Women behind #MeToo movement named Time magazine's 2017 person of the year
Police ID teen fatally shot in Durham
Show More
UNC student assaulted, robbed near Old Well
Woman shot in car during dispute in Durham
Dozens attend candlelight vigil for Mariah Woods
Wet and colder Wednesday! Then it gets really chilly!
Silver Alert issued for woman missing with daughter, 8
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These loving pups need homes!
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
More Photos