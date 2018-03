A Raleigh man is facing charges after he allegedly spit on a woman, threatened to "beat down" a man and exposed his private parts to both of them in his apartment lobby.Kadeem Anthony Bailey, 25, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and indecent exposure.The incident took place in the lobby of Vie at Raleigh Apartments on March 27.Bailey was placed in the Wake County Jail and released on bail.