Have you seen these missing Triangle girls?The Chapel Hill Police Department said they haven't been seen since last Wednesday.Police believe Tyliyah Baldwin, 14, and Kaaliyah Alston,15, are somewhere in Durham.Tyliyah is 5' 6", about 130 pounds, and has a nose piercing.Kaaliyah is 5' 6" and weighs about 140-145 pounds.If you know anything, please call Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 or 911.