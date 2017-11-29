FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --Police are searching for the man accused of robbing a Fayetteville business Tuesday evening.
Around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the Metro PCS in the 8100 block of Cliffdale Road.
Reports show the man walked into the business and approached the owner at the counter, displaying a handgun and demanding that the owner give him money.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Once money has handed over, the suspect fled the business on foot.
He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing dark clothes, sunglasses, and a hat.
Those with information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 237-9374.