Police are searching for the man accused of robbing a Fayetteville business Tuesday evening.Around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the Metro PCS in the 8100 block of Cliffdale Road.Reports show the man walked into the business and approached the owner at the counter, displaying a handgun and demanding that the owner give him money.Once money has handed over, the suspect fled the business on foot.He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing dark clothes, sunglasses, and a hat.Those with information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 237-9374.