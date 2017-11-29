Police searching for man who robbed Fayetteville Metro PCS

Police are searching for this man who is accused of robbing a Fayetteville Metro PCS (Credit: Metro PCS surveillance footage)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Police are searching for the man accused of robbing a Fayetteville business Tuesday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the Metro PCS in the 8100 block of Cliffdale Road.

Reports show the man walked into the business and approached the owner at the counter, displaying a handgun and demanding that the owner give him money.

Once money has handed over, the suspect fled the business on foot.

He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing dark clothes, sunglasses, and a hat.

Those with information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 237-9374.
