Police searching for missing Fayetteville family last seen in upstate NY

A North Carolina family has been reported missing after visiting family in New York during the first week of February. (Credit: Scott Franz)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina couple and their 19-month-old son have been reported missing after visiting family in New York during the first week of February.

Authorities said Travis Reynolds, his wife Deanna, and their baby Connor were last seen on February 6 in Utica.



The family's home is in Fayetteville and Travis is in the Army, authorities said.

According to police, the family left from Deanna's brother's home in Utica in a 2016 silver Honda Fit; the plate number is EHJ-6976.

This is the car police said the Reynolds family was last seen driving in on February 6.



Utica Police Department does not suspect foul play and they do not believe the Reynolds family is in the Utica area anymore.

Anyone with information that can help to locate the family is asked please report it immediately to the Utica Police department.

